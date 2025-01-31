A gasp can be heard on air traffic control audio as an American Airlines plane and a US Army helicopter collided in Washington DC on Wednesday, 29 January.

American Eagle flight 5342 – carrying 64 people – and the military Black Hawk helicopter – carrying three people – crashed at approximately 8:53 p.m.

At least 40 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River.

Two “black boxes” have also been recovered with a cockpit voice recorder and a flight data recorder have been taken for lab analysis.

A gasp and "Did you see that?" can be heard in the audio.