Video shows capsized boat carrying almost 50 people through the English Channel

The first pictures have emerged of a small capsized boat that was carrying almost 50 migrants across the English Channel on Wednesday, 14 December.

At least three people have been confirmed to have died, according to government sources.

Fourty-three people were rescued, with at least 30 pulled from the water, as emergency services from the UK and France conducted a major operation.

Footage shows migrants in life jackets being rescued by an RNLI vessel.

