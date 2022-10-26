Key moments from Pennsylvania Senate debate

The two major candidates for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat went head to head in a debate on Tuesday, 25 October in Harrisburg.

Democratic lieutenant governor John Fetterman took on Republican Dr Mehmet Oz in one of the most anticipated moments of a bitterly fought campaign.

The debate came months after Mr Fetterman suffered a stroke back in May.

Mr Fetterman addressed his position on fracking, while Dr Oz clarified his stance on abortion access in the United States.

Here are some key moments from the debate.

