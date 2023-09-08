Delhi residents divided on city’s clean-up as G20 summit arrives

As the G20 summit arrives in Delhi, India, Narendra Modi's government has begun a 'beautification' scheme for the city. Wild dogs and monkeys have been driven from the streets, while dumps and controversially slum areas, have been covered over to obscure them from the view of dignitaries and overseas guests.

The G20 summit is important to Modi's attempts to establish India as a major player in global politics and come during a difficult period for the group to agree on how to tackle major issues.

