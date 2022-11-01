Delphi murders: Man arrested and charged with killing two teenage girls in Indiana

A man has been charged with the 2017 Delphi murders more than five years after the bodies of two teenage girls were found in Indiana.

Best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were killed after they set off on a hike on the Monon High Bridge Trail.

Richard Allen, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder.

Authorities have not released information about what led them to the arrest, or what the cause of death was.

