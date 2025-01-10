Delta flight aborts takeoff on snowy runway as four injured

A Delta Air Lines aircraft aborted its takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 9:10AM on Friday (January 10), leading to an emergency evacuation of passengers.

In the incident, four passengers reported minor injuries, with one requiring further medical attention, according to a statement from the airport.

The runway and the aircraft were cleared shortly afterwards, despite operational delays and severe weather conditions.

Eyewitness Allison Wade, onboard the Delta flight bound for Minnesota, shared her experience. “2025 is absolutely no joke.”