Former Detriot Lions star Cameron Sutton has turned himself in after allegations of domestic battery.

The former NFL cornerback turned himself into Florida authorities nearly one month after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said.

The Sheriff’s office said Sutton turned himself in at 8:24pm on Sunday (31 March) at the Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Florida.

An attorney for Sutton told the sheriff’s office last week that he was planning on turning himself in, according to the HCSO.