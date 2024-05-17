Shocking footage shows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016

A video obtained by CNN shows Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2016 attack his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura

The surveillance footage shows him hit her to the floor, and then kick her twice while she lay on the ground, before dragging her away.

The incident allegedly took place in the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

Ventura filed a lawsuit in 2023 accusing Combs of raping her and abusing her, days later they settled out of court.