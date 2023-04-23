Disneyland dragon catches fire in California

A 45-foot tall Disneyland dragon burst into flames after catching fire on Saturday, 22 April.

Officials said no injuries or deaths were reported

Videos posted on social media showed the prop dragon fully engulfed in flames.

The incident happened in the evening during a show in Anaheim, California, causing those in attendance to flee.

Disney informed guests that due to “unforeseen circumstances” the show could not continue.

Cast members had to be evacuated from the scene after the fire.

