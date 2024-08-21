Meet the Swiftie taking the DNC by storm

Meet the Taylor Swift fan taking the Democratic National Committee by storm.

Kelly Jacobs, a delegate from Mississippi, explained that she is a “political fashionista” as she showed off her impressive outfit - featuring images of Swift and Kamala Harris - to The Independent.

She has also been passing out “Swiftie voter bracelets” at the convention in Chicago.

“Young women need to show up to vote, they will help us win the election,” Ms Jacobs said, adding that she would like to see Taylor endorse Vice President Harris ahead of the November election.