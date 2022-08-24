Dog rescued after falling 100ft off cliff in Devon

A dog was rescued by an RNLI crew after falling 100ft off a cliff in Devon on 16 August.

Yogi the spaniel fell during a walk on the cliff top above St Mary’s Bay in Torbay.

Footage shows Yogi cowering on rocks before being lifted into an RNLI lifeboat.

The pooch suffered a fractured spine, fractured ribs, nerve damage, and an injured eye, but is now at home resting and expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m so grateful to the crew. There are no words for how I feel right now,” Emily Linehan, Yogi’s owner, said.

