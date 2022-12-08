Dog rescued from septic tank by firefighters in California

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department rescued a 15-year-old dog after she became trapped in a septic tank under her home in Compton for hours on Wednesday night, 7 December.

Family members discovered that their pooch Maya, a German Shepherd cross, had fallen into the tank when their other dog started barking, according to a KTLA report.

Footage shows Maya wagging her tail as a firefighter emerges from under the house, while family members thank the emergency service workers.

