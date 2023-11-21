Dog and owners airlifted after boat breaks down 90 miles off Florida coast

Two people and their dog were rescued after their boat broke down 90 miles off the coast of Florida on Saturday, 19 November.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew airlifted the pair and their pet after receiving an alert that a porthole on the vessel had broken, allowing water to get into the boat and damaging some of the electronics.

Lt. J.G. Connor Sullivan, command duty officer, Sector St. Petersburg, said: "Due to the reported water ruining the system, this alert gave us their last known position and allowed us to investigate because the owners registered it to their equipment.