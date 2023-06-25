Trump declares himself the ‘most pro-life’ president in American history

Donald Trump has declared himself the “most pro-life president” but failed to provide details on any national abortion restrictions he would back if re-elected to the White House.

On Saturday’s anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning the national right to an abortion, the former president told a group of influential evangelicals the federal government should play a “vital role” in opposing abortion.

“I’m proud to be the most pro-life president in American history,” he boasted, celebrating the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling.