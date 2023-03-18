Trump calls for protests, claims he’ll be arrested imminently

Donald Trump has claimed that he will be arrested this week in the criminal case involving hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

The former US president took to his Truth Social platform to rail against "a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office" and called for protests.

Mr Trump's claim comes after reports that law enforcement authorities in New York have been quietly preparing for the possibility that he will stoke civil unrest if he is arrested.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.