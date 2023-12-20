Donald Trump doubled down on his anti-immigrant rhetoric after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled he cannot appear on the state’s 2024 presidential election ballot.

“They’re destroying the blood of our country... and I never read Mein Kampf... They could bring in disease,” the former president said in Iowa on Tuesday (19 December).

It comes after he told a New Hampshire rally on Saturday that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the US.

The Colorado appellate panel found that Mr Trump could be kept off the state’s GOP ballot under the 14th Amendment, which bars those who took a constitutional oath then “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.