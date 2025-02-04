UFC president Dana White opens up on concerns for friend Donald Trump

Dana White has opened up about his fears for his close friend Donald Trump.

The UFC president revealed he previously told the new US president to “stop” his election campaign, following the assassination attempts on his life, last year.

Talking to Piers Morgan on his Uncensored show on Monday (3 February), White said: “I told him to stop so many times, I told him ‘you have such a good life’, but he believes in God and is very religious.”

White also praised the president’s reaction to the assassination attempts.

He said: “The way Trump reacted to assassination attempt, every man hopes that's the way a man would react.”