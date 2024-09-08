Donald Trump mistakenly calls Elon Musk ‘Leon’ in Wisconsin rally speech

Donald Trump mistakenly called Elon Musk "Leon" during a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on Saturday (7 September).

The former president has said he would establish a government efficiency commission headed by the X owner if he wins the 5 November election.

“I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises,” Mr Musk posted on social media in response. “No pay, no title, no recognition is needed.”

"Boeing's been having a hard time... Leon's going to send up a rocket," Mr Trump told the crowd, seemingly referring to the Starliner spacecraft that returned to Earth without its crew.