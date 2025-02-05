Trump tells journalist he can't understand her 'beautiful accent’

Donald Trump told a journalist from Afghanistan he could not understand her “beautiful accent” when she asked him a question at his joint press conference with Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, 4 February.

As White House reporter Nazira Karimi asked the US president if he had any future plans for Afghan people, Mr Trump issued a frank response.

After Ms Karimi and other journalists explained where she is from, Mr Trump replied: “Actually, it's a beautiful voice and beautiful accent. The only problem is, I can't understand a word you're saying.”

“But I just say this, good luck, live in peace.'

Mr Trump’s comments came in the same press conference he claimed the US will “take over” Gaza and “own” the territory.