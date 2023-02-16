Key points from Trump’s infamous Georgia call

Donald Trump made a recorded conference call to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on 2 January 2021.

In the conversation, the then-US president instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.

Fulton County are now investigating whether the former president and his allies tried to illegally influence the results of the 2020 election.

On Thursday, portions of a grand jury’s work investigating the call will become public.

