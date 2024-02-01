Trump makes AI joke when quizzed about red dots on his hands

Donald Trump joked AI could be responsible for the red blotches seen on his hands earlier this month.

The former US president claimed he was unaware of the marks, which were seen on his hands as he departed Trump Tower in New York earlier this month, when he appeared on Fox News on Wednesday (31 January).

Reporter Mark Meredith asked him: “How’s your hand? It looks like it’s better now”.

“My hand?” the former president asked.

“Yeah, what happened the other day? You didn’t see the photos? Coming out of Trump Tower?” Mr Meredith said.

Mr Trump claimed not to have seen the photos, saying that “nothing” was wrong with his hand.

“Maybe it’s AI,” he said.