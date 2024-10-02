Trump compares Israel and Hezbollah to 'two kids fighting in the schoolyard'

Donald Trump likened the conflict in the Middle East to "two kids fighting in the schoolyard”.

Just hours after Hezbollah clashed with Israeli troops on Tuesday (1 October), Trump used his Milwaukee campaign speech to warn of the impending danger of World War III.

The former US president said: "I've been talking about World War III for a long time, and I don't want to make predictions because the predictions always come true.

“We're not going to make predictions but they are very close to global catastrophe. This is a little bit like two kids fighting in the schoolyard, sometimes you just sort of let it go a little bit and we'll see what happens."