The filmmaker behind a documentary on Donald Trump and his family has released a clip from an interview with the former president, after his footage was subpoenaed by the January 6 committee.

Alex Holder shared a 71-second long video from 5 December 2020, in which Mr Trump is preparing for an on-camera interview.

While nothing is discussed, the clip shows the ex-president attempting to micro-manage the shot, by asking for a table and bottle of water to be removed and put back.

Mr Holder captioned the clip: “The Trumps did not have editorial control. Full stop.”

