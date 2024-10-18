Trump claims 'bad things' will happen to Harris for not attending charity dinner

Donald Trump said “bad things” would happen to Kamala Harris “from up there” — seemingly referring to God — for not attending a Catholic charity dinner on Thursday, 17 October.

The former president, 2024’s Republican nominee, made a rare public appearance with his wife Melania at the Al Smith charity dinner in New York City.

During the keynote speech, Trump made jabs about his Democratic opponent.

The vice president skipped the star-studded charity dinner to campaign in Wisconsin.

“You gotta go to the dinner, you gotta do it, otherwise bad things are going to happen to you from up there,” Trump said.

“My opponent feels that she does not have to be here which is disrespectful to the event and in particular to our Catholic community.”