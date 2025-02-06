Donald Trump pleads for more religion in America

President Donald Trump has made a plea to bring more religion into US society in a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC on Thursday, December 6.

“I really believe you can’t be happy without religion, without that belief,” Trump told those seated at the US Capitol.

He reflected on his surviving an assassination attempt last year (“God did that”), noting that the bullet did not touch his hair.

Trump delivered a meandering address bizarrely comparing the state of air traffic control to golf balls flying across a driving range, in relation to last week’s plane crash over the Potomac.