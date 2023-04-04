New York Democrat decries ‘hateful rhetoric’ in city as Trump arraigned

A New York Democrat called out Marjorie Taylor Greene as she fled a rally in support of Donald Trump ahead of his arraignment.

Jamal Bowman yelled after her car as it drove away from Manhattan Criminal Court, telling her to “get her a** back to Washington.”

“I was born and raised in NYC,” he said to the crowds gathered at the scene, before adding: “This is the city that I love. We will never accept hateful rhetoric in our city.”

Trump is under arrest after surrendering at court for his historic arraignment on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.