Donald Trump explains why he changed his mind about TikTok

Donald Trump explained why he changed his mind on banning TikTok after he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, 20 January.

The Republican initially called for a ban on the video-sharing platform in 2020.

TikTok was briefly taken offline for US users on Saturday after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a law that barred the app from US consumers after former president Joe Biden signed legislation in April requiring TikTok to either be sold by its owner or face a ban.

Mr Trump told reporters he intends to give its parent company ByteDance more time to find a suitable buyer.