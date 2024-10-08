Trump slams Harris for not visiting hurricane hit North Carolina - while she is there

Donald Trump hit out at Kamala Harris for not visiting hurricane hit North Carolina - while the vice president was there.

Harris announced $750 support for Americans hit by deadly Hurricane Helene earlier this month.

The hurricane caused devastation through Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia after making landfall on 26 September.

The death toll has now surpassed 200 and losses attributable to the storm may exceed $30 billion.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said: “They are offering $750 for the worst hurricane ever, but she shouldn’t be there.

“She should be in North Carolina, it is so bad.”

The Fox News reporter replies: “She was there today I believe, for three hours.”