A viral TikTok has resurfaced of a Donald Trump speech from 2016 in which he declared that a "sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial" would "grind government to a halt.”

The former president was speaking about Hillary Clinton at a rally in North Carolina.

The Democrat was not indicted and did not face a criminal trial over using a private email server during her time as secretary of state to Barack Obama.

Mr Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over his part in covering up a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose story of an affair threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign.

"She shouldn't be allowed to run," Mr Trump said.