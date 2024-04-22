Watch Trump response as he’s quizzed on Melania whereabouts at criminal trial

Donald Trump ignored questions on the whereabouts of his wife, Melania Trump, as he appeared at a New York courthouse on Monday, 22 April, for opening statements in his criminal trial to begin.

The former first lady has been absent for months in her husband's latest run for the White House, but plans to attend a fundraiser on Saturday for an advocacy group for LGBT+ members of the GOP.

Ignoring a question about his wife, Mr Trump said the criminal trial was "election interference" in a rant repeating his claims it is also a "witch-hunt."