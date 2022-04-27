Donald Trump has suggested "the whole world is being dumped into the United States" as he hit out at Joe Biden's immigration policy.

The former US president also suggested that "30, 40 or 50 million people" will have entered the country by the end of Mr Biden's term.

"Our country is going to hell, right now," Mr Trump said.

"We have an invasion at the southern border and beyond, we have an invasion coming bigger than any army that's coming in."

