Trump instructs audience to stand up for women but not men at Georgia town hall

Donald Trump bizarrely instructed an audience to stand up for women — but not men — as a female audience member began to ask a question during a town hall event in Georgia on Wednesday, 23 October.

The woman began to tell the former president how she thanked God "for having you and everybody here."

In response, Mr Trump declared that the room had to "stand up."

"A woman we stand, right? For a man we don't have to, right?" Mr Trump said before walking towards the audience member on stage.

The Republican nominee was hosting a religion-focused “Believers and Ballots” town hall in the battleground state of Georgia on Wednesday, 23 October.