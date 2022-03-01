Donetsk separatists raise Russian and DNR flag over seized Ukrainian town of Hranitne

Donetsk separatists have been filmed raising the Russian and DNR flag over seized Ukrainian town of Hranitne.

Footage posted by Volodymyr Veselkin shows the separatists planting the flag on top of a Ukrainian building with residents allegedly already smelling the “Russian spirit”.

Veselkin captioned the video: “Honestly, I consider it my own defeat in battle, but not in war. The quality of life has changed since day one, and it hasn’t changed for the better.”

Russia is advancing on Kyiv with a huge convoy of armoured vehicles and tanks, according to new satellite images.

