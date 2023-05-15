Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:37
Dozen vehicles set alight overnight in Dorset streets
A dozen vehicles were set alight overnight in Dorset streets in the early hours of Monday morning, 15 May.
Emergency services were called out to the scene of multiple fires in Broadstone, Wimborne and Merley areas between 1am and 3am.
Dorset Police is investigating to “identify those responsible” for the fires, which affected 12 vehicles and one property.
Grant Stewart, a 33-year-old builder, described the scene as a “warzone” with people running around in panic.
02:09