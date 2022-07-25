Dover port appears quiet after weekend of chaos for holidaymakers

Roads in Dover were noticeably quieter on Monday, 25 July, after a weekend of chaos.

Holidaymakers reported being stuck in five-hour queues and miles of tailbacks on Friday, 22 July, as the summer holidays kicked off.

Dover port has accused France of “woefully inadequate” border control staffing, and said that it had made “significant investment” to increase its capacity.

The AA has warned that a similar situation could occur throughout the summer.

