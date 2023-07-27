Chaos at Port of Dover as holidaymakers stuck in horrendous traffic jams

Long queues of cars stretched back from the Port of Dover as holidaymakers’ summer travel got underway on Thursday, 27 July.

The port has been “extremely busy” with “bottlenecks” of traffic, bosses there said.

Processing time at the border was previously 90 minutes, a time expected for peak travel days, but reduced to 20 minutes on Thursday afternoon.

Just under 15,000 travellers have set sail from the port so far on Thursday.

It is understood that all the all the positions for French border officials, Police Aux Frontieres, are open.