France has been accused by the Port of Dover of “woefully inadequate” border control staffing which is ruining the summer getaway for thousands of families.

Holidaymakers booked on trips from Kent reported being stuck in five-hour queues to complete border checks before checking in for their ferries on Friday (22 July).

Dover port has said it has made “significant investment” to increase its capacity and that it is working closely with the French, but labelled resources available to the police aux frontieres “insufficient”.

