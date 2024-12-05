Driver who killed elderly man films himself speeding with feet out of window

A banned driver who killed an elderly man in a crash previously filmed himself driving with his feet hanging out of a car window.

Footage shows Caleb Mansfield-Marr, of Blackburn, Lancashire, with his crossed legs sticking out of the vehicle on the driver's side while on a motorway.

Mansfield-Marr was driving at 64mph when he crashed into a car in Bredbury on 7 August 2023.

Mr Howe, who was a passenger, died from his injuries in September 2023.

Mansfield-Marr admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 12 years.

Videos on Mansfield-Marr's phone showed him driving dangerously several times.