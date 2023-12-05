Drug dealer caught by police officer who borrows cyclist from passerby

A quick-thinking police officer borrowed a member of the public’s bike to chase down a fleeing drug dealer on 23 August.

Sean Prosser, 28, noticed Northamptonshire Police arriving in Beckets Park, Northampton, and tried to escaped on a bike.

Thrilling bodycam footage from Officer Lewis Marks’ shows him asking a passerby for his bicycle before chasing Prosser across the grass.

He intercepted Prosser and tackled him to the ground, where a search found a large quantity of cash and a phone with drug-related messages on it on his person.