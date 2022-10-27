Germany’s coalition government agrees on plan to legalise recreational cannabis use

Germany’s coalition government has agreed a plan to legalise recreational cannabis use among adults.

Possession of up to 30g for personal use would be allowed, with licensed shops and pharmacies selling it.

The plan would also allow home cultivation of three cannabis plants per adult.

While not yet approved by parliament, health minister Karl Lauterbach said the plan could become law in 2024.

He argues that decriminalisation of the drug would help protect the health of young people.

Elsewhere in the European Union, only Malta has legalised recreational cannabis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.