Morocco earthquake: Holidaymaker talks about moment disaster struck the country

Holidaymaker Nadia Cryer shares what she experienced during the earthquake in Morocco.

“My brain couldn’t accept that it was an earthquake. I was just terrified,” Ms Cryer told Sky News. “I just could see a lots of dust because buildings were falling infront of my eyes.”

More than 2,000 people have been killed and at least 2,059 people injured in Morocco after one of the most powerful earthquakes to ever strike the country.

Morocco has declared three days of national mourning. The national flag will be flown at half staff throughout the country, the royal court said in a statement released on Saturday evening, a day after the quake.