Moment child and parents pulled alive from rubble after Syria earthquake

A family have been pulled alive from underneath the rubble after Syria and Turkey were struck by two powerful explosions.

This video, shared by The White Helmets, shows the moment a couple and their child were saved by the first responders.

The rescue took place in Sarmada, north of Idlib.

At least 2,300 people have died in both countries after two earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit the region on Monday, 7 February.

The first earthquake was the most powerful to hit Turkey since 1939.

