Rishi Sunak said he feels “proud” of the economic decisions he has made amid the UK’s cost of living crisis, in response to a reporter telling him about a carer who can’t afford a lightbulb.

“I’m actually really proud,” the prime minister told the BBC.

“When we talk about social care, I’m actually proud that one of the things we did after I became prime minister was make some difficult decisions elsewhere.”

Mr Sunak was told about a carer earning £10.50 per hour who cannot afford to replace a broken kitchen lightbulb.

