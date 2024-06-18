Rescuers have removed three bodies of people who died in a landslide in Ecuador on Sunday 16 June, amid a heavy rainstorm that battered parts of Central and South America.

Heavy machinery and rescue teams were deployed in the hills of Banos, a city popular with foreign and local tourists, in central Ecuador, to find the bodies and assist injured and affected residents.

Streets and roads were still covered with mud on Monday, affecting public transport and leaving residents to travel on foot with their belongings.

Schools also suspended classes amid an increased risk of landslides, rock falls and flooding.