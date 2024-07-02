Jacob Rees-Mogg plays ‘Rule, Britannia!’ while driving around his constituency

Jacob Rees-Mogg was spotted driving around his constituency playing “Rule, Britannia!” over the weekend.

The former cabinet minister was driving his Jaguar close to his office in Keynsham, Somerset, when he was approached by activist Steve Bray.

In footage shared by Mr Bray on social media, the Tory MP is asked “are you going to come back” as he waits at a zebra crossing.

“Rule Britannia,” Mr Rees-Mogg responds, before driving off.

“Yes, Rule Britannia, we’re patriotic too,” Mr Bray says while holding a sign that reads “Stop the Tories”.