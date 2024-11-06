‘F*** around and find out’: Election protesters warned as US braces for violence

Protesters considering causing violence were warned not to "f**k around" by authorities as the country had their say on the next president.

“Anybody who thinks it’s time to play militia: F**k around and find out,” a Pennsylvania district attorney warned citizens in the key swing state.

The country is braced for violence after Donald Trump was elected as the 47th president of the United States after the 5 November election

It comes as the country is braced for possible violence in the wake of the election.

“Anybody who thinks it’s time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people: F— around and find out.

"We do have the cuffs, we do have the jail cells, we do have the Philly juries and we have the state prisons," Larry Krasner, the Pennsylvania district attorney, said.