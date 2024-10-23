Rapper Yung Gravy leads flood of students to early voting on UW-Madison campus

University of Wisconsin–Madison alumnus Yung Gravy led floods of students across his former campus on Wednesday, 23 October, to cast their votes early in the US election.

The "Betty (Get Money)" artist donned a red Wisconsin t-shirt as he walked with a huge crowd to the Memorial Union.

Yung Gravy — real name Matthew Hauri — earlier performed at Liquid Madison as part of a “Party to the Polls” tour which encourages voter participation ahead of the 5 November election.

The nationwide event, sponsored by Daybreaker, aims to "bring the collective joy back to collective action."