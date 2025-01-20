Elon Musk shares edited video 'salute' from inauguration speech in video posted to X

Elon Musk shared a video on X that omitted what appeared to be a salute he made during his speech celebrating Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, DC on Monday, 20 January.

The Tesla CEO and “first buddy” spoke about the prospect of landing a man on Mars and planting an American flag before pounding his chest and shooting his right arm in an angular motion toward the sky.

Footage live-streamed showed him making the gesture.

Mr Musk described the Republican's win as "no ordinary victory... a fork in the road of human civilisation" and vowed: "We're gonna take Doge to Mars."