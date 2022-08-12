Sadiq Khan urges government to treat cost of living crisis as an emergency

Sadiq Khan has called for the government to treat cost of living as an emergency amid rising energy prices.

The mayor of London’s comments come as experts predict that the energy regulator Ofgem will increase the price cap to £5,038 in the three months beginning next April.

“Without a doubt we are in a midst of an emergency. What the government should be doing is convening Cobra to discuss the options to address the cost of living crisis [and] energy bills going up,” Khan said.

