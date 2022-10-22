Emily Thornberry says Tories only want Boris Johnson back to stop general election

Emily Thornberry says the Tories only want Boris Johnson back in power to stop a general election.

The Labour MP appeared on BBC Radio 4 Today where she tore into the prospect of his return to politics, following speculation he could be in the running.

"Tory MPs only want Boris Johnson back so he can stop a general election... if that's where the Tory Party has sunk to... then the rot is really deep”, she said.

Johnson today returned from the Dominican Republic amid claims he now has 100 backers.

